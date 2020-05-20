Admittedly there’s nothing exciting or sexy about having a solid back up goalkeeper, but every fan will remember a time where your number one going down would spell disaster.

In essence it’s a strange role in a squad, you need someone who is willing to be patient and understand they will only play if something goes wrong.

It tends to be reserved for youngsters who are eager to learn or veterans who are happy to pass on their experience and understand they can sign for a huge club in a back up role.

Willy Caballero is the perfect example, he’s experienced and won’t rock the boat if he doesn’t play, but you also know he’s rarely going to let you down when he does play.

It looked like he was set to leave this Summer, but that’s changed after Chelsea’s official website confirmed that his contract has been extended for one more year.

The goalkeeping position at Chelsea is interesting because it’s clear that Frank Lampard doesn’t trust Kepa, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they signed a new number one this Summer.

If that doesn’t happen, then Caballero probably has a good chance of playing regularly next season if the Spaniard doesn’t improve.