Chelsea staff members defy lockdown rules to complete signings of eight-year-old’s

According to the Evening Standard, two members of Chelsea’s recruitment staff defied lockdown rules to seal the signings of at least two eight-year-old’s this weekend.

The Standard report that the Blues have ‘reminded’ the involved staff members of their responsibilities to maintain social distancing whilst the United Kingdom is in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It’s added that this past Saturday was the first day that kids eligible for under-9’s football next season were able to be registered to new clubs.

The Standard claim that the two Chelsea staff members had planned to deliver a physical copy of contracts to the relevant children from a safe distance, however pictures from a parent show that social distancing guidelines weren’t adhered to.

The report reiterates that this isn’t the first time that representatives of Chelsea have defied these social distancing guidlines.

Attacking midfielder Mason Mount was pictured playing football with best friend Declan Rice, ESPN add that Callum Hudson-Odoi was also arrested and held on suspicion of rape after inviting a woman to his home.

It’s a real shame to hear that some Chelsea staff members have defied government guidelines in order to complete the signings of young players – something that many would see as an unimportant and non-essential task at this moment in time.

Should Chelsea face a punishment for the actions fo these staff members or should the club be left to handle the situation?