Chelsea have reportedly taken ‘concrete steps’ towards a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who has also been linked with a number of other top clubs.

The Blues are claimed to have stepped up their pursuit of Havertz by Calciomercato, who also link the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus as potential suitors for the £89million-rated 20-year-old.

Chelsea, however, may also face competition from closer to home as Premier League rivals Manchester United have also been recently linked by the Sun as suitors for him.

It seems clear Havertz has a big future ahead of him after a stunning start to his career, with the youngster already a fairly experienced member of Leverkusen’s first-team.

The attacking midfielder already has seven senior Germany caps as well, so shouldn’t be too over-awed by a big move to the Premier League.

Havertz could fit in well alongside the other young talent coming through at Chelsea, while Man Utd could also surely do with a stylish and creative player like him in their side.

Paul Pogba may well need replacing at Old Trafford after his lack of impact and recent fitness issues, so United will hope they can remain ahead of Chelsea in the running to sign him.

Still, it sounds like Frank Lampard and co. are taking steps in the right direction and that could be crucial for their progress next season as they look set to continue to battle it out with the Red Devils for a top four place.

