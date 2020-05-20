Here’s the latest Chelsea FC transfer news in one place for you…

First up, there’s big news on the club’s pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, who has been linked with a number of top teams for some time now.

According to the latest on Havertz’s future, it sounds like Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of an £89million deal, with ‘concrete steps’ taken towards bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Havertz looks like he could be ideal for Chelsea’s needs as the Blues could do with spending big for a proper upgrade on unconvincing performers like Ross Barkley and Christian Pulisic in that area of the pitch.

Elsewhere, CFC are also said to be lining up a raid for young Barcelona defender Xavier Mbuyamba.

The 18-year-old looks to be the latest exciting prospect coming through Barca’s academy, and it would be smart for Chelsea to snap him up before he becomes a bigger name.

The west London giants have done well in recent times to bring through youth of their own, and Mbuyamba could slot in well into Frank Lampard’s plans.

Finally, there’s been an update on Victor Moses’ future as Chelsea set an asking price of around €10million to let him go.

The Nigerian wide-man has been out on loan at Inter Milan and it’s not yet entirely clear if he’ll extend his loan or move to the San Siro permanently.