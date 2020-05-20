Contract extended: Chelsea trigger option to keep Olivier Giroud for another year

According to Chelsea’s official website, the Blues have now announced that they triggered an option to extend Olivier Giroud’s contract by a further year, the star’s deal was set to expire this summer.

As per BBC Sport, Chelsea signed the target-man from rivals Arsenal in January 2018 for a fee of around £18m.

Due to Tammy Abraham’s emergence as Chelsea’s leading frontman this season, Giroud has experienced little first-team action.

However, the World Cup winner had a run in Frank Lampard’s side in the period leading up until the season was halted due to Abraham being on the sidelines with an injury.

The Frenchman has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season, Giroud has shared the role as Abraham’s backup alongside Michy Batshuayi.

The veteran forward seems like a more reliable option than his Belgian counterpart and the Blues hierarchy will be hoping that his vast experience can rub off on Abraham.

Giroud has made a total of 76 appearances for the west London outfit, scoring 21 goals and providing 13 assists.

The burly centre-forward’s ability to craft chances for those around him is perhaps underrated and it’s this kind of skillset that can help Chelsea’s young attackers like Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount to flourish.

All in all, Giroud has bagged 80 goals and 28 assists in 229 Premier League appearances for the Blues and Arsenal, it seems like a no-brainer to keep the experienced star around for another year.