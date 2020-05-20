According to the Sun, Victor Moses’ future with Chelsea is in doubt with loan club Inter Milan unwilling to meet the Blues’ £10.75m price tag for the ace.

Moses joined former Blues boss Antonio Conte’s current side in the January transfer window after a year on loan with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The versatile 29-year-old has made little impact since moving to Italy though, with Moses only making seven appearances for the San Siro outfit.

The Sun claim that Inter are only willing to sign the Nigeria international for £6m due to the financial impact that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on the Italian giants.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Both sides overreacted a bit’ – Granit Xhaka on the row which cost him the Arsenal captaincy Blow for Chelsea and Barcelona as PSG open talks to sign defender this Summer Jurgen Klopp hits the right note again with training ground message to Liverpool players

It’s hinted that Inter could enquire about taking Moses on loan for next season as well, due to Conte being an admirer of the ace.

Moses enjoyed some of the best football of his career during Conte’s reign at Chelsea, the former England youth international played a key role in the Blues side that won the league in 2016/17.

With the ace not part of Frank Lampard’s plans, perhaps Chelsea will push for his sale this summer or work on loaning Moses out until his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Moses’ struggles to make an impact at Inter so far are also down to former Manchester United captain Ashley Young performing superbly for the side since he also joined in the January transfer window.

Moses has also been riddled with injury troubles this season, this massively hindered the ace’s first-half of the season with Fenerbahce and is continuing to do so at Inter.

Given the setbacks that Moses has faced this season, as well as him being 29 years old now, it’s not surprising to see that Inter are unwilling to meet Chelsea’s valuation of the utility man.