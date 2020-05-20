Menu

Everton join host of clubs looking to acquire €25m bargain capture from Barcelona

It’s not often that young players with great potential come onto the market at a bargain price, and so it’s perhaps with that in mind that Everton have joined the race for one highly-rated prospect.

Jean-Clair Todibo cost Barcelona just €1m a year ago according to Mundo Deportivo, who also report just how sought after the 20-year-old Frenchman has become.

Currently on loan at Schalke, it’s unclear if the German side are willing to dip their hands in their pockets to exercise the purchase option of €25m that they have on the player.

Everton, who appear to have a solid relationship with the Catalans having recently signed Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne from them, have now made their interest known according to Mundo Deportivo.

They face stiff competition to acquire the player, however, with the outlet noting that Bayer Leverkusen, Inter, AC Milan and Juventus are also all willing to offer Todibo a route out of the Camp Nou.

For their part, Barcelona will, apparently, look to Ronald Araujo to fill the void that Todibo leaves behind.

