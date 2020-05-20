In what is likely to be another outburst that won’t endear him to Arsenal’s hierarchy, Granit Xhaka has fired a warning to the club regarding their transfer strategy.

Central to his ire would appear to be a willingness to sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Goals from the Gabonese have often been crucial to whether the Gunners have drawn or won games, and, clearly, Xhaka doesn’t believe the club should even countenance letting the player go.

“If that (Aubameyang’s sale) were to happen, it would, of course, be a great loss for the team and the club,” he told SportBild, cited by football.london.

“Auba is always dangerous and always good for a goal, and as a guy, he’s also really great. He is always positive, optimistic, helpful and very professional.”

Aubameyang has been integral to Arsenal’s style of play in recent seasons, and to lose that goal threat could put Mikel Arteta’s side a step back in their plans to move forward.

Having said that, he’s getting no younger, and if the north Londoners are able to work the market diligently, moving on Aubameyang might not be the disaster that it first appears.

It’s just one of many decisions that Arteta has to get absolutely right as he looks to build his Arsenal, and a team to win trophies.