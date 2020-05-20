Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has left no one in any doubt as to what he expects from the members of his squad.

According to an interview given to United fanzine, United We Stand, and cited by The Sun, the Norwegian is big on personality and players fitting into the squad dynamic.

It would appear that this was a chief reason behind allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave Old Trafford, both big calls from Solskjaer relatively early on in his United managerial career.

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole,” he said. “Personality is so important. We’re a team in a team environment.

“You want players to have a bit of ego and edge but they have to be able to adapt.

“[…] There were other things I didn’t like last year, some personal agendas which couldn’t be sorted out until the summer.”

Moving forward, as long as Solskjaer is given the time to succeed, he does seem to have the right managerial ingredients to get the Red Devils back to where they belong.

He’s shown his abilities in the transfer market with some diligent signings, and United are beginning to look like a well-oiled unit once again.

Clearly, he’s learned something from Sir Alex Ferguson and, no matter the name, they’ll be out if they’re not the right fit.