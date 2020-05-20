Though it’s difficult to believe that Inter Milan would be a willing party in the sale of their star striker, Lautaro Martinez, they will, nevertheless, set a new record if they were to allow him to leave for Barcelona.

The Catalans appear best placed to secure the young Argentine’s signature, as much as for the fact that his international captain, Lionel Messi, would also then become his club captain, ensuring their potent partnership can take shape at domestic level too.

With a release clause at €111m euros, should Barca accede to paying the clause either in cash, or with a mixture of cash and player swaps, the move would topple Paul Pogba’s switch to Manchester United from the rich list according to Sport.

When the Frenchman signed for the Red Devils from Juventus, he cost the Old Trafford outfit a scarcely believable €105m, which was the most any club had ever paid for a Serie A player.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, pocketed a cool €27m from that deal according to Sport.

With 54 goals and 13 assists in 69 games, per Sport, Barca’s interest in Martinez is understandable, but whether he’s worth breaking the Italian transfer record for is another question entirely.