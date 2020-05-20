Although clubs in MLS have made a real effort to build their sides with younger talent, the league still has a reputation for being a destination for older players as their career starts to wind down.

It can be a big risk to throw money at a veteran, their quality won’t be in doubt but you have to worry about their application.

Guys like Thierry Henry and David Villa became popular because they took it seriously and put the effort in, while Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard won’t be so fondly remembered.

A recent report from The Washington Post has indicated that Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain could be the latest big name to make the move, and it could make sense.

They suggest that DC United are the club who are showing the interest, and it’s worth noting that they also have a player called Federico Higuain in their squad.

Gonzalo’s brother only signed for DC recently, so it’s understandable that he might be tempted to join him in the final stages of their careers.

The report does point out that talks are at an early stage and it doesn’t look like anything is close just now, but it does sound like the MLS side are doing what they can to make this happen.