Arsenal could reportedly snap up exciting Roma youngster Justin Kluivert in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Super agent Mino Raiola who represents both players, is mooting a potential swap deal that could see Justin Kluivert join Arsenal while Mkhitaryan joins Roma on a permanent deal, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

Mkhitaryan has been on a season-long loan at the Serie A outfit Roma from Arsenal and according to recent reports, the Armenian midfielder wants to make the move permanent, as per his latest statements as translated by Goal.

According to the Metro report, Arsenal would be able to sign the youngster Kluivert in a cash plus player exchange deal that would entail the Gunners to pay Roma £11-13m plus Mkhitaryan in exchange for the 21-year-old striker.

Justin Kluivert who is the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert has scored 7 goals in 27 appearances for Roma and would be a great coup for Arsenal and would slot right into the Gunners’ starting eleven with continuing speculation surrounding the future of Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang is heading towards the final year of his Arsenal contract, so the north London giants would do well to strengthen their attack on the cheap if possible, as this reported swap deal would allow.