Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has spoken out about Everton’s lack of trophies in the last 25 years.

Carragher was still an Everton fan and on the periphery of making a breakthrough at Liverpool when Everton last won a trophy in form the 1995 FA Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher highlighted how the current Premier League so-called top six, have pulled away from clubs like Everton, West Ham and Newcastle with their financial spending power, while also pondering about why Everton haven’t won a title since their 1995 FA Cup triumph, suggesting there’s no excuse for going that long without a trophy.

As seen in the video below, in conversation with Sky Sports, Carragher said:

“A club the size of Everton shouldn’t be going 25 years without a trophy.”

"A club the size of Everton shouldn't be going 25 years without a trophy." ?@Carra23 looks at why the Toffees haven't been able to compete for a quarter of a century and remembers their FA Cup win against Manchester United in 1995…??#SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/xJ6KK7hrpv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 20, 2020

“The ‘wheeler dealer’ tag that gets trotted out about Harry is a load of nonsense. Harry understands people and he understands football and the biggest compliment I could give him is that he could manage Real Madrid, England or Dagenham and be successful in all three jobs.” Who said this about Harry Redknapp? Click here to read more.

Carragher’s comments come as no surprise given the size of the club and their wide fan base who are yet to see Everton win a major honour in the last two and half decades.