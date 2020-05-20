Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp and his assistants have returned to training at the club’s Melwood training facility.

This is Liverpool’s first club training session since the suspension of the Premier League in March due to the breakout of the coronavirus.

Reds fans will be eager to see their team back in action again soon after their superb form this season, and it’s nice for football fans as a whole to see some sense of normality coming back, with the Bundesliga also returning over the weekend.

See below as LFC get back to training in groups after a long break in football during these difficult and unprecedented times.

Liverpool will look to finish off their impressive season in style by winning their first Premier League title, with just two wins from their remaining nine games needed to confirm their status as champions…

Morning, Reds ? The boss and Pep are back at Melwood ? pic.twitter.com/xHvl8LeF9L — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 20, 2020