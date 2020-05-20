Man City ace claims he mistook Leroy Sane for the BUS DRIVER after quarantine weight gain

Let’s face it, being locked down isn’t exactly the ideal scenario for staying in perfect shape, so we’re all liable to putting on a little bit of weight just now.

Man City star Leroy Sane is just coming back from a serious injury so you have to think it will take him a while to get his match fitness back, but he might need to work on his general fitness first.

As reported by Sapo, it appears that Sane wasn’t immediately recognised by one of his teammates on his return.

It sounds like Oleksandr Zinchenko didn’t realise it was Sane because he had put some weight on in recent weeks, and he actually mistook him for the bus driver:

“When I left the premises I saw him, but I didn’t even recognize him. I thought he was our bus driver,”

It could be an interesting few months for the German as it’s not clear if he’s an important part of Pep Guardiola’s plans going forward, and he’s been linked with moves to Liverpool and Bayern as a result.

Any buying club will be nervous about spending a lot of money on someone who has been out with an injury anyway, so they will need to see him get back to full fitness and game shape before making a move.