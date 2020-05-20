As clubs, managers and players gear up for the end of the season and then the fun and games of the summer transfer window, one Man City star has been dealt a blow in his bid to move away.

According to SportBild and cited by AS, Leroy Sane has been told that he will need to take a 30 percent pay cut if he wants to join Bayern Munich.

The winger has seen his career disrupted because of a horrific knee injury sustained last year and which scuppered an earlier move to the Bavarians.

Although any such switch will see the 24-year-old severely hit in the pocket, the Daily Star report that it’s believed he will still be earning more money with Bayern than he does currently at City, despite the reduction in remuneration.

More Stories / Latest News International boss admits Barcelona will find it ‘very difficult’ to sign summer target Juventus star tipped to leave Italy and join his brother in MLS Out of form Man United star Jesse Lingard impresses with training results

There’s no suggestion that Pep Guardiola is actively looking to move the player on, so should any potential deal fall through, there may still be a future for Sane at the Etihad Stadium.

However, with only a year left on his contract, a deal with the Bundesliga champions-elect shouldn’t prove too difficult to achieve.