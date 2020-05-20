Sometimes you see a transfer rumour where the reported price tag is just absurd, but it’s probably just the selling club looking to squeeze as much money as they can from the deal.

Adama Traore has finally started to add some end product to his game, but he’s still been maddeningly inconsistent throughout his career.

At his best he has the pace and power to take on a team on his own, while he’s also showing he can put the ball in the net too.

The problem is that he’s still likely to run down some blind alleys and waste an attack, and that has to be a real concern if he moves to a top team.

READ MORE: Chelsea lead the race to sign talented defender from Barcelona

He thrives at Wolves because they are so good on the counter attack, it allows his pace to shine and there are natural gaps to push into.

A report from the Birmingham Mail has linked Man United and Liverpool with a move for the winger, but the projected price tag of £133m just seems ridiculous.

United and Liverpool tend to play on the front foot so he would have to break down tight defenses rather than having space to gallop into, so he would need to prove he has vision and precision as well as raw pace and power.

It’s a signing that could make a lot of sense if the price tag was reasonable, but it’s impossible to see either side spending that much on a player who isn’t the finished article at this point.

He’s only 24 and has the attributes needed to be a top level player, but unless Wolves drop that asking price then it’s likely he won’t be going anywhere this Summer.