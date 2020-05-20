Manchester United have been told that underrated midfield player Scott McTominay could become a real star for them in the future and that they should be wary of potential transfer interest in him.

The 23-year-old has slowly become more and more of a key player for Man Utd after initially breaking into the first-team under previous manager Jose Mourinho, with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really seeming to do well to hone his talents.

McTominay is one of many players to come through United’s academy and then get a role in the first-team, and while he’s perhaps not as much of a natural talent as others coming through like Mason Greenwood, one former Red Devils star rates him very highly indeed.

Speaking in the video below, former United man Brian McClair singled McTominay out for praise, comparing him to Darren Fletcher.

Fletcher was also not blessed with the natural talent of some other United greats, but he more than played his part in the club’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

MUFC should certainly value McTominay’s qualities, with McClair suggesting they may lose him to transfer suitors if they’re not careful.

“I think Scott McTominay, if he stays at Manchester United, will be a great player for Manchester United,” the ex-Red Devil said.

“It’s a similar thing to Darren Fletcher. He’s come through the youth system, he wants it, he’s a Manchester United fan, he’s determined. He’s overcome several situations with regards to growth spurts, injury and illness.

“I think he can be a Manchester United great. I hope that he remains at Manchester United for long enough for that to occur but it would not surprise me if there were other clubs looking to recruit him in the not too distant future.”