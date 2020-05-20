In what could turn out to be very good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, one of his reported summer targets has given made it clear that he’s open to a move to Old Trafford.

Corentin Tolisso is currently plying his trade with Bayern Munich, but according to Le10Sport and cited by the Daily Star, the 25-year-old midfielder is willing to trade the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

A change might be good for a player who has struggled throughout the 2019/20 campaign, with the Daily Star noting that he only has three goals in five assists in 24 games so far this season.

That being said, he suffered a serious knee injury in the previous season, which could be an underlying issue where his performances are concerned.

As Solskjaer perhaps looks to replace the dynamic Paul Pogba, Tolisso could be the right player, at the right time, and at the right price, given that it’s almost certain his fee will have reduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.