The latest Man Utd transfer news sees yet more big names linked with moves to Old Trafford…and possibly a new manager too.

According to reports in France, United are among the clubs eyeing up a transfer move for Wolves forward Adama Traore.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Premier League in recent times and could be just what Man Utd need in their attack as they also chase similar players like Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils, however, would face paying as much as £133million for Traore, which seems a bit much given that, for all his talent, he is a tad inconsistent.

Elsewhere, United could also try signing Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder in a bid to bolster their attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in Odion Ighalo on loan back in January, but could probably do with more depth in attack, particularly as the Nigerian may not stay at Old Trafford permanently.

Ben Yedder could be a fine purchase for MUFC and reports also suggest he’d be one of the cheaper options on the market this summer.

Finally, away from transfer gossip, there is also talk of Mauricio Pochettino winding up at United once again.

Danny Rose has tipped the Argentine to end up at Old Trafford “eventually”, despite Solskjaer currently looking in a strong position at the club.

Pochettino remains out of work since leaving Spurs but his former player Rose thinks it’s only a matter of time before he lands a big job.