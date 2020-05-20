Manchester City have started discussions with AC Milan for star midfielder who Pep Guardiola has been monitoring

Manchester City have started discussions with AC Milan for the transfer of Ismael Bennacer, according to Sports Illustrated via Foot Mercato.

According to the report, City boss Pep Guardiola has been monitoring Bennacer for some time now and has discussed signing the midfielder from AC Milan with his staff.

The 22-year-old Algerian international Bennacer is contracted to Milan until 2024 and according to the report, the Serie A club do not want to sell the midfielder.

Foot Mercato reckon that Man City are not the only ones interested in signing Bennacer, as Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are also vying to sign the midfielder from Milan.

However, with City’s squad already featuring a number of star names, it remains to be seen whether Bennacer will get game time at the Etihad should the move materialise.

Apart from having a fully stacked squad, City are banned from playing in the Champions League as well, which could hamper a potential move.

Nevertheless, Bennacer is on Guardiola’s radar and the Catalan manager could make a move for the Algerian this summer.