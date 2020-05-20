MTV sign up stars from Man United and Chelsea to star in lockdown Cribs

There will always be players who get a reputation for being more concerned about growing their own brand and doing things away from the pitch, and the criticism will grow if they don’t play well.

Rightly or wrongly, Jesse Lingard has gained a reputation for that. He’s well known for spending a lot of time on social media and he also has business interests away from football, and it does make him an easy target.

He’s been dreadful on the pitch for a while now, but it just looks like his confidence has completely gone so perhaps a move away from Man United would be a good thing for him.

It also seems that his reputation for being interested in things away from football will only grow, after it’s confirmed that he and David Luiz will appear on an MTV show.

As reported by Variety, the two have been signed up by the “music” channel to appear in their reality TV show Cribs, which essentially gives rich people a chance to show off and gloat about their giant houses.

It’s suggested that this series will give us an insight into their lockdown routines and how they keep fit, alongside giving them a chance to show us how nice their pad is.

It’s expected to air at the start of June and it will be a four part series.