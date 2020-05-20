It’s always strange when a player happily leaves a club, only to spend a lot of their time trying to pander to their former supporters and showing love for their old team.

Plenty of Liverpool fans may have been annoyed at Emre Can when he left Liverpool to join Juventus on a free transfer back in 2018, but it seems the now Borussia Dortmund man is doing all he can to win them back over.

In January The Sun reported that he would reject a transfer to Man United out of respect to his old club, but now it seems that he’s trying to ruin some more of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer plans.

The Manchester Evening News had reported on the latest in United’s long chase to sign Jadon Sancho, and they looked at some words that Emre Can said to German outlet Bild.

It’s clear that he’s trying to discourage his teammate from making the move:

“I see no reason to put United over Dortmund. Neither sporty nor attractive. I tell him: stay here and let’s play together forever. Jadon has a class that not many players have. I noticed that pretty quickly. He is extremely important to us.”

It’s still not clear if United have enough money to sign him this Summer of if the deal will ever happen, but at least it looks like Emre Can will be welcome back at Anfield.