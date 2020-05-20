Mauricio Pochettino tipped to “eventually” land Manchester United job

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been backed to “eventually” land the Manchester United job by his former player Danny Rose.

The Spurs left-back, currently on loan at Newcastle, knows Pochettino well after enjoying some of the finest years of his career under the Argentine, and clearly rates him very highly.

Speaking to The Lockdown Tactics, as quoted by Team Talk, Rose discussed Pochettino’s qualities, and was also asked what top club he’d end up managing.

While his answer is a little vague and opens the door for the ex-Spurs boss to move to Old Trafford at any point in the future, his response was: “Eventually United.”

Man Utd fans will hope Rose has some insight into his old boss’ plans, though it does perhaps seem like the South American tactician taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right now looks unlikely.

The Norwegian has improved in recent times, with United looking like heading in the right direction under his leadership.

Pochettino, however, has been linked as a name the Red Devils continue to keep their eye on in a report by Goal, and he remains an elite manager that most top clubs would surely be interested in.