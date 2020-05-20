According to French outlet Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain have contacted the representatives of Juventus Miralem Pjanic amid wide speculation linking the star with a move to Barcelona.

Le Parisien report that Thomas Tuchel’s side are eyeing the addition of a midfielder in the next transfer window, senior figures at PSG have contacted Pjanic’s entourage by video call.

It’s added that the French giants are only firmly convinced with one of their midfield options right now – Marco Verratti.

Marquinhos has looked comfortable when brought out of defence to help out in midfield, Idrissa Gueye – whilst performing quite well – isn’t seen as a long-term option and former Man United star Ander Herrera’s time in Paris has been blighted with injury troubles so far.

Le Parisien also claim that the future of Argentina star Leandro Paredes is uncertain. It’s added that Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two other sides eyeing a move for Pjanic.

Pjanic could be a perfect signing for a PSG side that will be hoping to break their Champions League duck during the time that they have superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

As well as being a world-class central midfielder, Pjanic is familiar with French football – having started out his career at Metz before rising to stardom with Lyon.

Le Parisien report that Juventus are open to the star’s departure as they are in need of raising some cash, it’s hinted that Barcelona are still leading the race to sign the Bosnian legend.

The deep-lying playmaker would be a great fit for either of Barcelona or PSG, the ace would allow the likes of Sergio Busquets or Verratti to focus on the defensive side of the pitch.

As per Transfermarkt, Pjanic has 73 goals and 103 assists in 511 club career appearances, the midfielder has also won 92 caps for his country.

Pjanic’s serious threat from set-pieces would also make him a valuable addition to any top club’s midfield ranks.