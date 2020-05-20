Although one player has his heart apparently set on a move to Liverpool, a change in his release clause could give Manchester United hope of being able to persuade him otherwise.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner has a clause set at £52m according to the Daily Star, who cite The Athletic in noting that the clause could be changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They suggest that a FIFA document concerning proposed changes to the upcoming transfer window states quite clearly that negotiating changes of dates on options and clauses in existing contracts will be able to happen quite freely.

The Daily Star say there is a clause in Werner’s current contract that means any interested parties can sign him before June 15 for the £52m, meaning that Liverpool will need to act fast if they want to secure his signature.

More Stories / Latest News The ex-Liverpool star with a family connection to the film Cool Runnings Chelsea staff members defy lockdown rules to complete signings of eight-year-old’s Young Man United talent signs new contract extension after beating testicular cancer

However, if this date is shifted, it then allows the likes of Man United back in to make their move, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to deliver a side that is capable of winning trophies again.

At present, a starting spot for the player is arguably more likely with the Red Devils than their rivals, but the player’s will is ultimately what will decide his next destination.