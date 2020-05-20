Arsenal have been given some hope of clinching the transfer of Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy, who has been linked as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 24-year-old has shone in recent times, despite his club getting relegated from Ligue 1 this season, and it would make sense if he were now to be on the move to a bigger club.

Arsenal could do with a new striker as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads towards the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, meaning he could either leave on the cheap this summer or on a free transfer next year.

Guirassy looks to have the potential to step up and replace someone like Aubameyang, and the Metro note that he’s been linked with Arsenal and other Premier League clubs.

The report also quotes one of his intermediaries Mark McKay as suggesting the Frenchman would be keen to play in England next as clubs show an interest in him after his fine performances.

“A number of clubs in England and across Europe have shown an interest in Serhou after he performed so well for Amiens,” McKay is quoted by the Metro.

“In the current climate due to the impact of the pandemic, clubs might not be able to pay huge transfer fees like they used to and in that respect Serhou could prove to be a bargain in this window.

“Serhou’s preference has always been to play in the English Premier League, but Amiens will evaluate all offers that come in for him and make a decision from there.”