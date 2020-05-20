Liverpool have had some dubious connections to the entertainment industry over the years, with the Anfield Rap as a start point.

Now, former Reds legend, John Barnes, has opened up on his family connection to the cult film ‘Cool Runnings.’

A comedic escapade about the Jamaican bobsleigh team and their efforts to qualify for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada, the 1993 film has garnered a cult following over the 27 years since its original release.

The Daily Mirror report on Barnes having been born in Jamaica in 1963 before his family moved to England in 1976, as a result of his father’s position in the army.

It’s precisely that link which is the connection to the film.

“My father was instrumental in the Jamaica bobsleigh team. Do you remember the film Cool Runnings? The real guy who John Candy played had been from America who had been coming to Jamaica regularly on holiday,” Barnes said on the ITV show ‘Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh’ and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He knew that the most important thing in bobsleigh is the sprinting and Jamaica has good sprinters. With my dad being head of sports in the army, he said to my dad if they had any good athletes who could be part of the Jamaica bobsleigh team.

“My dad gave him four army officers, but unfortunately it didn’t go as well as the film did. The bobsleigh crashed and we came last.”

Barnes went on to star for Watford and Liverpool, with latter stints at Newcastle and Charlton Athletic, as well as being a fixture in the English national side.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea staff members defy lockdown rules to complete signings of eight-year-old’s Young Man United talent signs new contract extension after beating testicular cancer Arsenal interested in signing versatile Portuguese attacker this summer

Were it not for Barnes Snr.’s deployments, not only would there be no Cool Runnings, but those clubs mentioned wouldn’t have got to see the incredible natural talent of one of the games’ finest exponents.