The four Liverpool stars that Liverpool could sell to finance Timo Werner transfer

It’s been clear for a while that Liverpool would like to sign Timo Werner and he would like to move to Anfield, but the move doesn’t look any closer.

That suggests that Liverpool are trying to round up the money to make the move happen, and that seems to be confirmed by a recent report from The Athletic- subscription required.

The report states that he should be available for around £50m, but Liverpool will need to sell some players to raise the funds.

There is a notable drop off in quality between the starting XI and the rest of the squad, but they claim there is interest in a few fringe players this Summer.

Firstly Xherdan Shaqiri who has been valued at around £26m. The Swiss forward rarely plays and would be forced further down the pecking order by Werner’s arrival, so him moving on would make sense.

On top of that there are three returning loanees who could also be sold – Loris Karius, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson have all been impressive at their loan clubs, but it’s hard to see them forcing their way back into the team next season.

The concern from Liverpool could be that selling these players may take too long and that could allow another team to step in and sign Werner, but they might not have a choice.