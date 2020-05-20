According to the MailOnline, Championship sides Cardiff, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are all interested in signing Manchester United ace James Garner on loan next season.

The Mail add that the 19-year-old midfielder is set to be allowed to leave the Red Devils on loan next season after an impressive campaign.

It’s claimed that the clubs eyeing Garner also took an interest in taking the youngster on loan in the January transfer window.

With the England youth international impressing for the Under-23s side, he’s managed to win six first-team appearances for the Red Devils this season, Garner made his debut last October.

The talent has started in three of his first-team outings, most of his appearances coming in the Europa League, unfortunately the ace hasn’t had any chances at senior level since the turn of the year.

The most exciting thing about Garner, a promising defensive midfielder, is his surprising eye for goal, the ace has bagged eight goals in 10 Premier League 2 appearances this season.

With Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January sparking rejuvenated form from the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, as well as Scott McTominay returning from injury, Garner’s path to first-team football with the Red Devils now seems blocked.

Given the situation, it may be best for the Old Trafford outfit to give the youngster a chance to impress with a Championship side, Garner’s development could be accelerated with regular senior football.