Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen is considering offers from several clubs including La Liga outfit Real Betis as he edges closer to an exit from Tottenham, according to a report in the Daily Star.

The defender’s contract with Spurs expires this summer and the Belgian is set to be on the move with several clubs interested in his signature.

The Daily Star report that Vertonghen is wanted by Serie A outfits Roma and Inter Milan and La Liga outfit Valencia.

However, Spanish club Real Betis have also made contact with the Belgian and have reportedly offered him a two-year deal after prolonged talks with his representatives, according to the report.

The Belgian defender has spoken out regarding an impending move away from Spurs in the post coronavirus summer transfer window, as cited in the Daily Star saying:

“Many clubs don’t have the money to do transfers. Transfer-free players like me are even more coveted in the coronavirus crisis.”

Vertonghen is yet to make a decision regarding his future and is open to a new contract with Spurs, however, according to the report, Tottenham are already looking for a replacement for the Belgian and will in all likelihood not offer the 33-year-old defender a new deal.

The experienced defender has been a fine servant for Tottenham and it will no doubt be a challenge to find a worthy successor to him at the back.