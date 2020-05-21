AC Milan tipped to step up pursuit of talented €20m-rated Serie A winger

AC Milan could reportedly be set to step up their pursuit of Sassuolo ace Jeremie Boga in a bid to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

Regularly deployed as a left winger, he is also able to play on the opposite flank and through the middle, but with his pace, movement, directness and goal threat, he has emerged as one of the top talents in Serie A this season.

With that in mind, MilanNews.it report that the Rossoneri could be preparing to step up their efforts to sign him this summer, while it’s noted that Sassuolo value the Ivory Coast International at around €20m.

Further, it’s noted that Chelsea could yet have a say in the matter too as they have a buy-back clause inserted in the agreement with Sassuolo which saw him move to Italy in 2018, and so time will tell if Frank Lampard wants to exercise that clause and take him back to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Nevertheless, in a boost for Milan, the report also adds that despite possible competition from England and Germany, Boga would prefer to stay in Italy and so time will tell if the relevant agreements can be reached between the parties to seal a switch to San Siro.

Milan boast a number of options in that department already with Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao capable of playing on the left wing, while Hakan Calhanoglu has often been used in that role too.

It’s less competitive on the right wing with Samu Castillejo emerging as the first choice on that flank in the second half of the campaign after Suso’s exit in January, and so perhaps that’s where Boga might also fit in.

Time will tell though if the pieces fall into place for a move to Milan to materialise, while it’s unlikely much progress will be made in the more immediate future given the ongoing wait for the green light to resume activity and the Serie A campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

