Arsenal legend’s candid stance on Aubameyang amid ongoing doubts over future

With his current contract set to expire in 2021 and amid ongoing transfer speculation, it’s unclear what the future holds for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 30-year-old has been a crucial figure for the Gunners since he joined them in 2018, scoring 61 goals in just 97 appearances as he has emerged as their talismanic leader up front.

However, as he edges closer to the final 12 months of his contract, it is raising doubts over his future at the Emirates and concerned Arsenal fans will be hoping for some good news sooner rather than later which involves him committing his long-term future to the club.

Gunners legend Ian Wright has had his say on the matter, and while he has insisted that he’s praying that Aubameyang stays at Arsenal, he conceded that he can’t be faulted if he wants to move on and try and win major trophies with his window of opportunity closing, while it may take time for the north London giants to be competitive as they rebuild under Mikel Arteta.

“I hope so,” he told SPORF, as quoted by the Metro. “But if I’m gonna sit here and speak about Aubameyang at the stage of his career that he’s at, maybe wanting to win things, maybe one last chance and people are saying that Real Madrid are sniffing around him. He’s somebody with the way he’s scored goals in his career, he probably wants something to show for it… I know he’s won stuff in Germany.

“But if he did [leave]… if he was somebody that was tempted away, I’m not sure that people could really fault him at this stage because you look at Arsenal and the current plight, you have to say we’re going through a transitional period, coming off of Wenger, coming off of Unai Emery and now getting the coach that I believe is going to take us to the promised land.

“It depends totally on whether Aubameyang has the patience to wait for this to kick in but if he didn’t I’m not sure at his age what people could say, he’s somebody that deserves to be playing at a level where he’s able to win things. Depending on his ambition, his people around him and what they’re saying to him, how much he loves the club – and I know he loves the club immensely – you have to pray that’s going to be enough for him to stay.

“But I’m not gonna sit here and say anything other than I wish him all the best with what he does but I pray to God he stays at Arsenal.”

It’s a remarkably candid and fair assessment from Wright as although naturally he wants what is best for Arsenal, he accepts that Aubameyang may have personal ambitions and time is running out for the 30-year-old to achieve them.

The next contract he signs could be the most important and the last big deal of his playing career, and while he’ll undoubtedly wish Arsenal were in a position to compete for trophies in the coming years to help convince him to stay, it will be difficult to snub interest from top clubs around Europe better placed to do so if they come knocking this summer.

