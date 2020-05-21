Arsenal legend Thierry Henry reportedly rates Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard very highly amid transfer rumours linking him with the Gunners.

The Frenchman has shone in his time in Scotland and would be a superb signing for most top clubs if he can continue to improve at this current rate.

While some may question if Edouard would look as impressive with a step up to a more competitive league, he wouldn’t be the first big name to shine in the Premier League having previously made the grade at Celtic, with Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk a notable example.

Henry certainly knows a thing or two about top strikers, having been one of the finest of his generation in a great career at Arsenal and other clubs.

Regarding Edouard, Ally McCoist says he’s spoken to Henry about him and he’d clearly approve of him making a move to the Emirates Stadium.

“I spoke to Thierry Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

“He was saying in France in particular [he is highly regarded] and he personally really, really thinks he’s got a chance of going right to the top.”

French journalist Julien Laurens would also appear to back that up, as he’s also raved about the player.

“Odsonne is a good player and one day he will have a lot of clubs interested in him,” he told the Daily Record.

“But he’s in a really good place right now with Celtic. He’s done some unbelievable stuff and I really hope that he’ll stay here.”