Arsenal transfer news continues to come thick and fast despite the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to hit many clubs’ finances hard.

Still, the Gunners could do with strengthening in the near future after a difficult season, and they may also get a cash boost from a number of exits this summer.

Of course, some players they’ll be eager to keep, but it looks like they’re fighting a losing battle with captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to latest reports, Barcelona are tracking the Gabon international, who is eager to leave the Emirates Stadium due to broken promises made by the club.

Aubameyang is said to be angry that Arsenal promised him trophies and Champions League football when he joined, and have failed to deliver either of those.

Still, a replacement for Aubameyang could be Celtic star Odsonne Edouard, who has really shone in Scotland in recent times.

The Frenchman clearly has a big admirer in the form of AFC legend Thierry Henry.

Ally McCoist spoke about Henry’s admiration for Edouard here, and it certainly sounds like he’d approve of the signing if he did make the move to north London.

Finally, as many as eight players could leave Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta plans a major cull of his squad.

Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mohamed Elneny could be among those to leave, along with Dani Ceballos as his loan does not look set to be made permanent.

Gooners will hope this can raise funds and help Arteta strengthen ahead of next season.