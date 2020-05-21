Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos seems to think the Premier League will return on the 20th of June.

It has not yet been confirmed if the English top flight will definitely be able to get going amid the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs have returned to training ahead of a possible summer return.

Speaking to TVE, as quoted by the Metro, Ceballos has suggested the team are working towards a comeback date of June 20th, so it may be that things are looking good on that front.

“We are going to start a week late with respect to what is being talked about in Spain, which is June 12, and we are going to start the league on the 20th,” he said.

The Spain international also revealed that the entire Arsenal squad had negative test results for coronavirus, which is encouraging as it’s vital that any return for football can be done safely.

“48 hours ago we passed the tests and the truth is that the entire team have given a negative result,” he added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had COVID-19 earlier this year, which initially played a big part in the Premier League being suspended in the first place.

More evidence is needed, but it’s widely thought that that should give the Gunners boss some degree of immunity at least for some time.

Young and healthy footballers are also not the group in much danger of getting seriously ill from coronavirus, but it is of course hugely important to ensure the bug doesn’t spread again throughout the population.