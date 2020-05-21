Barcelona transfer target Aubameyang unhappy with broken promises at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly feels let down by the club over broken promises made to him when he first joined from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international shone in his time in the Bundesliga, and could quite likely have moved to almost any top team in the world at that point, with Arsenal punching above their weight a little bit to win the race for his signature.

Aubameyang has continued to perform at a very high level at the Emirates Stadium and it’s little surprise he might now feel like moving on.

Don Balon claim Barcelona could be a potential destination for him, and they state that he feels let down by the fact that Arsenal have not won silverware or even competed in the Champions League, as was promised to him.

Clearly, the 30-year-old could do better and could shine at a club like Barcelona, who are regulars in the Champions League and who have been dominant in La Liga in recent times.

Still, Don Balon cast some doubt over Barca moving for Aubameyang as it’s suggested star player Lionel Messi is unsure about the potential deal.

This seems harsh on Aubameyang, with Barcelona surely in need of more options up front as Luis Suarez starts to age and potentially decline, while Antoine Griezmann has not made the most impressive start to life at the Nou Camp.