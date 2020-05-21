Barcelona star tells club that he has no interest in leaving Camp Nou amid exit talk

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto has reportedly informed the club that he has no interest in an exit amid transfer speculation over his future at the Camp Nou.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper only joined the Catalan giants from Valencia last summer, while former Barca ‘keeper Jasper Cillessen moved in the opposite direction.

However, he has made just four appearances so far this season as ultimately as expected, he has played a back-up role to first-choice goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen.

While his current contract runs until 2023, question marks have seemingly been raised over his future with the reigning La Liga champions, but his stance on the situation could all-but end talk of an exit this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian ace has informed Barcelona that he wants to stay as it has been suggested that the club could consider offers ahead of next season as they look to raise funds given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s added that the plan would have been to try to recoup their initial outlay and promote youngster Inaki Pena to the back-up role behind Ter Stegen, but that plan may well be altered now if Neto is adamant about staying and continues to push for a starting berth moving forward instead of seeking an alternative solution elsewhere.

Time will tell if it’s enough to force Barcelona to scrap any plans of listening to offers though, as if an interesting proposal is made, it could yet test their resolve and push them to attempt to convince Neto to consider an exit.

However, unsurprisingly though as far as the player is concerned, it would appear as though he has no intention of leaving after just one year with the Catalan giants and so perhaps the Barcelona hierarchy will have to start considering alternative exits if they wish to boost their financial outlook.

—

“The greatest talent I ever coached was Ronaldo but at the same time he was the player who created the most problems for me in the dressing room. He used to throw parties and do everything. Once Van Nistelrooy said to me: ‘Coach, the dressing room smells like alcohol’.” – Fabio Capello. READ MORE…

—