Chelsea to demand around €40m to green light exit for ace wanted by Euro giants

Chelsea are reportedly open to a sale of defender Emerson Palmieri but they want around €40m for him as Juventus and Inter continue to be linked with an interest.

As noted by the Sun, it has been suggested that the Blues are targeting a summer swoop for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, as boss Frank Lampard looks to stamp his mark on the squad.

It’s specifically suggested in that report that the England international could be a replacement for Emerson, and so perhaps the first big shift in such a change would be to offload the Italian international and use the funds generated from his sale to go out and sign Chilwell for the touted £50m fee in the report above.

Calciomercato now report that while the 25-year-old himself left the door open to a possible return to Italy this week, albeit while reiterating that he’s happy in west London, they have suggested that it will take an offer worth around €40m to convince Chelsea to approve of an exit for him this summer as they aren’t opposed to letting him move on.

Both Juventus and Inter are specifically noted as being interested with the former said to be pushing harder currently, as they consider a possible initial loan or player exchange deal, but it seems as though there is still a chance that Emerson is back in Serie A next season.

As detailed above, an exit would perhaps make sense for Chelsea if they were to then go on and land Chilwell, while the signing of the left-back would be a sensible swoop for Juventus too given the lack of quality depth and competition that they’ve got in that position.

While Alex Sandro has been a crucial part of their success in recent years, more is surely needed in that department moving forward.

Meanwhile, Emerson has featured just 18 times this season thus far, and having been snubbed from the matchday squad for four of the last five Premier League games before the suspension of the campaign, it doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture for his future at Chelsea under Lampard.

