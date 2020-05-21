Chelsea are one of a number of clubs to have resumed training ahead of a potential return for Premier League football.

Still, it will be some time before we get to see the Blues back on the pitch, so the focus for now will be goings-on for them off it.

According to latest transfer news, there’s plenty going on as the west London giants are linked strongly with Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz.

Amid those links, former Premier League star Owen Hargreaves has made it clear how much of a talent Havertz is as he makes it clear he’d be an asset for any of the big clubs in England.

Chelsea fans will hope to hear more on their progress towards a potential £89million move for the Germany international, who has been compared to former CFC star Michael Ballack by Hargreaves.

Elsewhere, it could be that some big names are heading out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to reports, Chelsea have set an asking price of €40million to let left-back Emerson Palmieri leave the club this summer.

The Italy international has been linked with Juventus and Inter Milan and probably hasn’t done enough to warrant being kept around at Chelsea.

Finally, Jorginho has also been linked with Juventus in what could be a big blow for Frank Lampard.

Responding to the rumours, his agent said: “Juventus are one of the biggest teams in Europe, all players would like an experience with the Bianconeri.

“I haven’t heard from [Juventus sporting director Fabio] Paratici, so far he hasn’t called me.”