Concern for Pep Guardiola as talismanic Man City ace eyed by Euro giants

Man City have reportedly been given cause for concern as Inter could be set to consider Sergio Aguero to fill the void left behind by Lautaro Martinez if he leaves.

The 31-year-old has been a fundamental figure for City since he joined them in 2011, scoring 254 goals and providing 72 assists in 368 appearances.

He has continued to lead the line with real quality this season as he has 23 goals in 30 outings, and so it’s clear just how important he remains to the reigning Premier League champions.

However, there will be some concern as his current contract expires in 2021, and as he edges closer to the final 12 months of his deal at the Etihad, it could lead to increasing suggestions that he may move on.

Aguero turns 32 this summer and so perhaps a long-term replacement will be needed anyway, while Gabriel Jesus will be on hand to step up if needed.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola will surely be desperate to keep hold of their talisman such is his continued influence, but that may become increasingly complicated as Calciomercato report, via Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, that Inter could set their sights on Aguero to fill the possible void left behind by Martinez if he joins Barcelona.

It’s suggested that Aguero likes Inter, and that question marks could be raised on his stay at Man City if their UEFA ban is upheld and they are prevented from featuring in the Champions League in the next two years.

In turn, there could be growing concern at City over whether or not he will remain, especially if a European giant like Inter can appeal to him and convince their rivals to sell with a sufficient offer.

That said, much depends on their appeal against the ban and Aguero’s possible desire to perhaps lead their fresh challenge for more major trophies and given what he has achieved with Man City to date, it’s arguably difficult to see him joining another European club off the back of that.

