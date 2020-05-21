It’s hard to think of a player who has gone from being relatively unknown to being talked about non stop more than Erling Haaland has this season, but it’s easy to see why.

He just scores so many goals, he makes it look simple and he’s yet to find a level that’s beyond him. When you also consider he’s only 19, it’s easy to see why every single club is looking at him.

The Evening Standard reported on the latest with his situation at Borussia Dortmund, and it’s refreshing to hear that he probably won’t be going anywhere this Summer.

They confirm that Man United and Real Madrid are desperate to sign him and he has a release clause of €75m, but they claim that this won’t kick in until 2022, so Dortmund should be safe for now.

Of course there’s nothing to stop Real or United from making an offer at any point, but Dortmund wouldn’t need to accept it.

It’s also worth pointing out that he’s moved around a lot in the last year, so it might be best for him to actually settle somewhere and continue his development.

It still seems inevitable that he will be on his way eventually, but Dortmund fans can probably get used to seeing him for a while yet.