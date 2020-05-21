Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich star Owen Hargreaves has sung the praises of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to a bigger club.

The young Germany international has long looked a hugely promising talent for the future, and it would not be at all surprising if he soon moved to the Premier League or another elite club such as the Real Madrids of this world.

A recent report from Calciomercato claimed Chelsea were stepping up their interest in Havertz, who could cost around £89million.

That could end up being a bargain for such a promising young player, and the Blues would do well to add to the other similarly promising talents on their books already.

The Sun have also linked Havertz with Manchester United in the past and they’re another top team who could benefit from what Havertz would offer them.

The 20-year-old’s creativity and skill in the attacking midfield area could make him an ideal long-term replacement for the disappointing Paul Pogba and help Man Utd get back to where they want to be.

Hargreaves also named Liverpool as a team Havertz would strengthen, which is some compliment given the quality Jurgen Klopp’s runaway league leaders already possess in their ranks.

Speaking to Goal about Havertz, Hargreaves lavished him with praise, saying: “He is the next one. I think all the best German players stay in the Bundesliga for a while and then they go to the Premier League or Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil all travelled and did well. These Bundesliga talents are in high demand as they are well schooled and good professionals. He is the next one.

“All eyes are on Haaland and Sancho but Kai Havertz is the one from a German perspective. He is special and he is like a hybrid of Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil. That says a lot in terms of his goals and elegance.

“He is a super player and I think many fans will be watching him from England’s top six and thinking that a guy like him is good enough to go to their teams. He could play at Liverpool, Man United or Man City.

“I think anyone watching him this weekend will say sign him up. I would love to see Havertz go to Bayern but I think anyone would want him in their team.”