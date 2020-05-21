Chelsea reportedly gave midfielder N’Golo Kante permission to miss training on Wednesday due to his safety concerns over a return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old has endured a frustrating season this year as he has been limited to just 22 appearances across all competitions after picking up a number of injury issues.

Naturally, Chelsea fans would have been hoping that he could get back to full health and improve his fitness ahead of a possible restart of the Premier League campaign next month, but there could now be a fresh issue.

As reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea gave Kante permission to miss training on Wednesday after he expressed safety concerns having returned on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps something about the set-up didn’t sit quite right with the World Cup-winning French international, as the report notes that while his brother passed away due to a heart attack prior to the tournament in 2018, he himself fainted in training just months earlier.

Kante was given the all-clear after tests and so it’s unclear if that was part of his reasoning, but ultimately Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will have to now wait and see when his influential midfield ace returns to the training ground as we await news on when the season will restart.

It comes after the Premier League confirmed earlier this week that after an initial 748 tests were carried out on players and staff, only six positive tests were found across three clubs. That would arguably help reassure players that everything is safe as guidelines are still being followed, but time will tell when Kante will feel comfortable with getting back to training.

