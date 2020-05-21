Menu

(Photo) Club announce Jaap Stam as new manager with photo of someone else in extremely awkward blunder

FC Cincinnati have had an absolute nightmare on social media today with their announcement of Jaap Stam as their new manager.

See below for a now deleted tweet, which announces Stam as manager, but with a picture of someone called Tinus van Teunenbroek.

In fairness, they do look a little similar, but this is not the kind of mistake a serious football club should be making, especially with as big a name as Stam.

The Dutchman was one of the top defenders in the world during his playing days, starring for Manchester United, AC Milan and others.

Finding a good picture of him should not be that difficult!

