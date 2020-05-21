FC Cincinnati have had an absolute nightmare on social media today with their announcement of Jaap Stam as their new manager.

See below for a now deleted tweet, which announces Stam as manager, but with a picture of someone called Tinus van Teunenbroek.

In fairness, they do look a little similar, but this is not the kind of mistake a serious football club should be making, especially with as big a name as Stam.

The Dutchman was one of the top defenders in the world during his playing days, starring for Manchester United, AC Milan and others.

Finding a good picture of him should not be that difficult!