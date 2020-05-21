Mohamed Salah turned up for Liverpool training with a cracked windscreen for reasons unknown to pretty much everyone.

This strange image appeared in a report from the Daily Mirror, and it’s not currently known why Salah ended up with this slightly broken window.

The Egypt international is one of the finest footballers in the world and you’d assume he’d easily be able to afford to get this fixed, or drive another car while this one was damaged!

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs back in training now as Premier League teams can now train in small groups ahead of a possible return in June.