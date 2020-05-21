Liverpool transfer news: Triple exit to fund £51m swoop as Klopp makes personal contact, Reds favourites for PL star

Liverpool are reportedly formulating a plan which will enable them to swoop for top target Timo Werner, while a raid on Leicester City is also being touted.

The Merseyside giants appear to be in a great position currently, as after securing the Champions League last season, they will look to wrap up the Premier League title in the coming weeks when the season restarts.

Jurgen Klopp has assembled a world-class squad already, and so the German tactician will be in a great spot to focus in on key positions where he feels they could still improve rather than have to make wholesale changes.

The Mirror report, via The Athletic, that Liverpool hold a strong interest in RB Leipzig forward Werner, but they’re unlikely to splash out on him.

In turn, they could look to fund a £51m swoop for the prolific star by offloading Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic first, and that in turn could give them the funds needed to go and get Werner. It’s added that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, that trio were valued at around £67m, and so time will tell if they can still get those level of offers.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT add that Klopp has made personal contact with his compatriot in a bid to convince him over a move to Anfield, although it’s suggested that he could be preparing for a worst-case scenario with either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane leaving.

Werner, 24, has enjoyed a stellar stint at Leipzig to date, scoring 88 goals and providing 39 assists in 151 appearances for the club.

TalkSPORT also report that Liverpool are favourites to land Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, with Man City and Barcelona said to also hold an interest in the Turkish international.

The 23-year-old could be an ideal long-term partner for Virgil an Dijk and compete with the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but time will tell if an agreement is reached between the respective clubs.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that Wolves forward Adama Traore is a target for the Reds, but it could take £70m to prise him away from their Premier League rivals this summer.

