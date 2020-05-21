Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has made a big claim about wonderkid Mason Greenwood, naming the Red Devils youngster as one of the biggest talents he’s seen for a long time.

The Scotland international clearly rates his fellow United academy graduate highly following his hugely impressive debut season in the first-team setup at Old Trafford.

Greenwood, still only 18 years of age, has played 36 games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, scoring an impressive 12 goals in total.

Once the season gets going again, Man Utd fans will hope Greenwood can add to that tally, and McTominay clearly thinks he has immense potential.

Speaking to United’s official website, McTominay said: “Mason’s on his way to being established. He’s not quite at that level of being a regular first-teamer, and that’s what Mason has to strive to become.

“He’s one of the most talented players that I’ve seen for a long time – his left-foot, right-foot shooting is ridiculous.”

“Once Van Nistelrooy said to me: ‘Coach, the dressing room smells like alcohol’.” – Which ‘great talent’ was a big problem for Fabio Capello? Click here to read more.

United have a proud history of bringing through players from their academy, and Greenwood perhaps looks the most special talent of the lot on their books at the moment.

McTominay is another who’s risen through the ranks at MUFC, along with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Brandon Williams, while the likes of James Garner are also increasingly involved in the first-team.