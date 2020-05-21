Man Utd transfer news: Duo targeted to partner Maguire valued at €130m, decision made on £19m star’s future

Man Utd have reportedly been made aware of how much it will cost them to land either Kalidou Koulibaly or Samuel Umtiti this summer if they wish to strengthen their defence.

The Red Devils have impressed in that department this season, as they’ve conceded just 30 goals in their 29 Premier League games, giving them the fourth best defensive record in the top flight.

However, despite shoring things up at the back with the signing of Harry Maguire last summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be looking at another addition to his backline to perhaps partner the club captain and offer competition to Victor Lindelof.

It could arguably be a bit harsh on the Swede given he has impressed this season too, but competition for places is undoubtedly crucial for a club like United as they look to compete on multiple fronts.

If they have hopes of Koulibaly being the solution though, then they’ll have to be prepared to dig deep into their pockets as Calciomercato report that Napoli want at least €100m for their prized asset still in order to green light an exit.

That is a hefty sum of money, especially given the current financial climate due to the coronavirus pandemic, and so it remains to be seen if he remains an option for Man Utd.

Meanwhile, Sport have reported that Umtiti is valued at €30m by Barcelona, and so that would arguably be the more sensible swoop as the left-footed centre-half could provide a nice balance at the back alongside Maguire.

That said, Liverpool are said to be interested in Koulibaly while Arsenal are eyeing Umtiti, and so either way, United will have to fend off competition while they’re specifically mentioned in both reports above.

Elsewhere, ESPN note that Man Utd have made a decision on Diogo Dalot, and they will keep him on at Old Trafford and dismiss interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

As per BBC Sport, they signed the Portuguese ace for £19m in 2018, and although he has been limited to a bit-part role and has struggled with injuries since he arrived, it appears as though Solskjaer has an important role planned for him as he can certainly offer competition and cover in the full-back roles at the very least.

