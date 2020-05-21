The latest round up of Manchester United transfer gossip is here, and as ever we’re seeing some exciting talent linked with potential moves to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been linked strongly with Bayer Leverkusen midfield sensation in the past, and now former United star Owen Hargreaves has talked up the potential move.

“He is a super player and I think many fans will be watching him from England’s top six and thinking that a guy like him is good enough to go to their teams,” Hargreaves said.

“He could play at Liverpool, Man United or Man City.”

Havertz would cost around £89million and could be ideal to help United replace the unsettled Paul Pogba in the attacking midfield department.

Elsewhere, MUFC are also looking to snap up another top young talent in what could be a smart move for the long run.

According to reports, they’re keeping close tabs on Sporting Lisbon’s 17-year-old left-back Nuno Mendes.

It’s also claimed United have a key connection that could help them get the deal done, as Mendes shares an agent with Man Utd’s January signing Bruno Fernandes.

Finally, young United midfielder James Garner is being linked with a move to the Championship on loan.

The teenager is considered a big prospect but currently faces a fight to get into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team on a regular basis.

Cardiff, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are named as the trio chasing his signing on loan for next season.